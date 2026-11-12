Devon worst hit by bluetongue as farm tenants offered rent flexibility

Bluetongue continues to put pressure on Devon's livestock sector, with farmers facing financial uncertainty

Farm tenants in Devon facing financial difficulties because of bluetongue could receive more flexible rent payment arrangements under new measures agreed by Devon County Council.

The council will consider alternative payment schedules for tenants on its County Farms Estate whose cash flow has been directly affected by confirmed cases of the disease.

The support comes as the latest Defra figures reveal that bluetongue has been confirmed on 3,498 premises across the UK during the 2026–27 outbreak season.

Devon remains England's worst-affected county, with 1,294 confirmed premises, highlighting the scale of the disease's impact on livestock farming in the region.

The latest figures published by Defra and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) show 2,934 confirmed premises in England, 507 in Wales and 57 in Scotland, with none recorded in Northern Ireland.

Against this backdrop, Devon County Council has agreed to consider reasonable and proportionate adjustments to rent payment schedules for affected tenants.

The support will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, with the aim of easing immediate financial pressures on farming businesses.

The move follows growing concern over the impact of bluetongue on Devon's livestock sector and builds on an earlier commitment of up to £180,000 over three years for rural support and wellbeing services.

Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, the council's Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs and Broadband, said: “Bluetongue has had a devastating impact on farming families across Devon and we want to do everything reasonably within our power to support them.”

She added: “For our County Farms tenants directly affected by confirmed cases, being flexible about how rent is paid could provide some welcome breathing space at an incredibly difficult time.”

The council's decision does not amount to a blanket rent reduction or cancellation, but allows eligible tenants to discuss alternative payment arrangements.

Alongside the financial measures, Devon County Council is increasing pressure on the government to improve broadband connectivity in rural communities affected by the outbreak.

The authority argues that reliable internet access has become essential for farmers managing livestock disease, meeting regulatory requirements, reporting cases and accessing financial support.

Poor connectivity can also restrict access to services and create additional difficulties for agricultural businesses already facing disease-related pressures.

The council plans to call for further national investment in rural broadband and will write to Devon MPs, urging them to ensure lessons from the outbreak inform future disease control policies.

The measures build on the reinstatement of Devon's Rural Support and Wellbeing Programme, which will provide practical advice, wellbeing support and early intervention services for farming families.

Meanwhile, a separate research initiative is exploring whether a naturally occurring fungus could help control the midges responsible for spreading bluetongue.

Councillor Louise Wainwright, vice-chair of the council's Farms Estate committee, is bringing together researchers, veterinary specialists and Devon farmers to investigate the potential approach.

The group is seeking funding to assess whether the fungus could be developed commercially to reduce populations of the insects that transmit the virus.

If successful, the research could offer another potential method of controlling the disease-carrying midges, although the project remains at an early stage.

No commercial treatment has been established, and the council has emphasised that vaccination remains the most important protection for livestock against bluetongue.