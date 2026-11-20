Oxbury Bank has launched a £100m lending facility to help farmers invest in on-farm water infrastructure

Farmers facing mounting pressure from drought and unreliable rainfall can now access £100 million in new finance to invest in reservoirs, irrigation systems and other on-farm water infrastructure.

Oxbury Bank has launched its Water Capacity Facility to help agricultural businesses in England, Scotland and Wales improve water security and protect crop production.

The scheme offers loans starting at £250,000, with variable interest rates of 1.5 percentage points above the Bank of England base rate for larger projects.

Farmers can access interest-only periods of up to two years during construction, with repayment terms extending to 25 years.

The facility also carries a 0.5% arrangement fee, with no early repayment charges, and is available to both new and existing Oxbury customers.

Eligible investments include new reservoirs, boreholes, pumps, water tanks, rainwater harvesting systems, irrigation equipment and drainage improvements.

Oxbury has initially allocated £100m to the scheme, with plans to increase the amount available if demand from farmers grows.

The launch follows a challenging growing season, with exceptionally dry conditions affecting crop yields and highlighting concerns over the availability of reliable water supplies.

The Environment Agency has warned that many irrigation reservoirs remain at historically low levels, raising concerns over water availability ahead of the 2027 growing season.

Its latest drought update, published on 17 November, recorded 486 restrictions on water abstraction licences across England, up from 336 the previous week.

The agency warned that without sufficient winter rainfall, some agricultural reservoirs may struggle to refill before spring, potentially affecting irrigation supplies and crop production next year.

Mark Betson, water resources specialist at the National Farmers' Union (NFU), previously highlighted the challenges facing growers following the exceptionally dry summer.

"The exceptional summer of 2026 has created a water deficit which will be difficult to make up over the winter."

His warning, included in an Environment Agency report published earlier this month, underlined the importance of planning ahead and securing reliable water supplies where possible.

The announcement also coincides with Defra's latest Water Management Grant, which will provide up to £15m to support on-farm water storage projects in England.

Applications open on 30 November 2026, with grants covering up to 40% of eligible project costs and individual awards reaching £300,000.

The scheme will close for initial applications on 23 February 2027, with minimum grants starting at £15,000 for water tank-only projects and £35,000 for certain reservoir and distribution projects.

However, the grant is competitive, with applications assessed against funding priorities including water availability, crop type and collaboration between farming businesses.

The Rural Payments Agency has warned that not all eligible applications will receive funding, with grants awarded to the highest-scoring projects where demand exceeds the available budget.

Oxbury says it is willing to provide finance alongside approved grant agreements, potentially helping farmers cover the remaining costs of eligible investments.

Unlike the government grant, the bank's lending facility will also be available to farmers in Wales and Scotland.

Nick Evans, managing director at Oxbury, said investment in water infrastructure was becoming increasingly important for agricultural businesses.

"Reliable access to water is becoming essential for farming businesses as they adapt to changing weather patterns. Investing in water on-farm is one of the most practical ways farmers can protect their businesses for the future."

The facility was developed with input from the Atkinson family, who grow combinable crops and sugar beet in Lincolnshire and have experience managing reservoirs, boreholes and water abstraction licences.

Joe Atkinson helped develop the initial proposals during a work placement with Oxbury, while his father, Ben, contributed practical knowledge of installing and operating farm water systems.

Ben Atkinson said: "Water availability is the cornerstone of agricultural sustainability."

He added that securing reliable water supplies was important for maintaining crop productivity and protecting farming businesses against changing weather conditions.

For farmers considering major water infrastructure projects, the lending facility provides another financing option, particularly where high upfront costs and lengthy construction periods can make investment difficult.

However, applicants will need to demonstrate their ability to meet repayments, with the bank potentially requiring project plans, quotations, engineering drawings and relevant planning or abstraction permissions.

Farmers considering using the facility alongside Defra's grant will also need to account for the grant being paid in arrears, meaning eligible project costs must be financed before reimbursement.

Oxbury says all lending is subject to credit assessment, with farmers able to discuss individual projects and funding requirements through their relationship manager or the bank's website.