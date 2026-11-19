Soil health concerns are raising fears over UK food security as drought and extreme weather put pressure on farmers

Almost a quarter of soil samples in the East of England are falling below key organic matter benchmarks, raising fresh concerns over food security as climate pressures intensify.

A new Farm Resilience Report from Soil Association Exchange warns that areas of vulnerable farmland could spread westwards unless farmers receive greater support to improve soil health and prepare for extreme weather.

Drawing on data and samples from 1,400 farms, the research found that 24% of soil samples in the East of England had low organic matter levels against industry benchmarks, compared with just 9% nationally.

Soil organic matter is essential for retaining nutrients and moisture, helping crops withstand drought and other challenging growing conditions.

However, the report also found that farms adopting practices such as no-till cultivation, winter soil cover and companion cropping were achieving better organic matter results.

In the East and South East, farms using these approaches recorded up to 27% more soil samples meeting the good organic matter benchmark than those not adopting them.

The findings come as the East of England, one of Britain's major food-producing regions, faces growing pressure from changing weather patterns.

According to the report, drought conditions similar to those experienced in the East could become increasingly common further west over the next decade.

Soil Association Exchange Chief Executive Joseph Gridley warned that the findings highlighted wider risks to domestic food production.

He said: "Our analysis has uncovered hotspots where food security could be at risk, and how this could spread across the UK without action."

The research also identified significant regional differences, with 17% of soil samples in the West Midlands recording low organic matter levels.

By comparison, just 5% of samples in Scotland and 4% in the South West fell below the relevant benchmarks.

Differences were also found between farming systems, with 51% of grassland samples meeting the good organic matter benchmark, compared with 69% of arable samples.

Despite these concerns, the report suggests many farmers are already adopting management practices associated with healthier soils and greater resilience to drought and flooding.

These include reducing soil disturbance, maintaining winter ground cover, introducing diverse grasslands through herbal leys and growing different crops alongside one another.

Some approaches are already widespread, with 90% of farms in the dataset maintaining winter cover on arable fields and 71% reducing soil disturbance.

However, other potentially beneficial techniques remain less common, with just 21% of farmers in the East of England using companion cropping.

The report also found that 39% of farms had planted new hedgerows within the past five years, a measure that can help protect soils and crops against extreme weather when appropriately managed.

Another finding concerned the relationship between artificial nitrogen fertiliser use and soil organic matter.

Farms using artificial nitrogen fertilisers tended to have lower organic matter levels, although the research does not establish that fertiliser use directly caused poorer soil health.

Soil Association Exchange warned that high fertiliser use could make it harder for some businesses to establish alternative management practices, despite efforts among farmers to reduce reliance on inputs.

The report also highlighted opportunities for greater integration between livestock and arable enterprises.

Livestock farms can have surplus nutrients, including nitrogen, that could be valuable to cropping businesses, while the data suggested many farms were already adopting elements of mixed farming.

However, the organisation warned that wider adoption of soil management practices would require greater financial support and practical advice.

Rising production costs and increasingly unpredictable weather can make it difficult for farmers to invest in unfamiliar approaches without additional assistance.

The report highlighted supply-chain programmes where financial incentives and technical guidance had encouraged farmers to change practices and achieve positive results.

Mr Gridley said farmers were willing to make further improvements but needed greater backing from businesses that depend on agricultural production.

"But they need sound advice and financial incentives from supply chains that reduce the risk of trying something new."

Soil Association Exchange is calling for greater financial incentives and technical support from agricultural supply chains to help farmers expand soil management practices associated with better results and strengthen food production against future climate pressures.