British food giant Cranswick is pressing ahead with plans for a £220 million poultry processing facility set to create 1,400 jobs, after reporting strong sales growth despite challenging conditions in the pig sector.

The Hull-based company has submitted a full planning application for the development, which would expand its poultry processing capacity and generate further investment and employment across the farming supply chain.

The plans come as Cranswick reported revenue growth of 3.9% in the 26 weeks to 26 September 2026, with like-for-like revenue rising by 3.1%.

Total sales volumes increased by 6.9%, while fresh pork retail sales volumes climbed by 10.9% despite an oversupply of pigs in domestic and global markets.

Cranswick chief executive Adam Couch said: “We have delivered a positive first half performance, underpinned by volume growth across all product categories and robust demand for our core products.”

He said greater integration, diversification and scale had helped the business withstand difficult market conditions and inflationary pressures.

Cranswick's adjusted operating margin increased to 7.9%, supported by investment in production facilities and greater automation.

The company invested £61 million during the first half of its financial year, with spending expected to accelerate over the coming months.

Its £100 million investment in its flagship Hull pork processing site is progressing well, while approval has now been secured for direct exports to China from its highly automated on-site cold store.

A further £56 million expansion of its fresh poultry facility in Eye, Suffolk, is also underway.

Mr Couch highlighted the importance of the proposed second fresh poultry processing facility to British food production and employment.

“This £220m project will make a meaningful contribution to UK food security and economic growth, creating 1,400 jobs, with further investment and employment generated through the farming supply chain and during the construction phase.”

Cranswick has also doubled its pig feed self-sufficiency to more than 40% following the acquisition of Fridaythorpe Mill, giving the business greater control over its feed supply.

Elsewhere, revenue from its pet products division surged by 75.6% following an expansion of its relationship with Pets at Home.

Around 500 new products were launched during the six-month period, up 15%, while the company formed a joint venture with premium sausage and bacon supplier The Jolly Hog.

Cranswick has invested more than £585 million over the past five years, while maintaining a return on capital employed of 17.6%.

Mr Couch also highlighted the need to secure a skilled workforce to maintain the competitiveness of the British food industry.

“Our people remain fundamental to Cranswick's success and ensuring continued access to the skilled and motivated workforce our industry requires is vital to the future competitiveness and resilience of UK food production.”

Despite ongoing pressures across the pig sector, Cranswick's financial outlook for the year ending 27 March 2027 remains in line with market expectations.

Its expansion programme is set to increase domestic food processing capacity, with further opportunities for British livestock producers, rural employment and investment across the farming supply chain.