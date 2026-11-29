Farmers face continued uncertainty over irrigation supplies despite recent rainfall and improving river flows

Despite recent rainfall across England, 386 water abstraction restrictions remain in force, leaving some farmers unable to refill vital irrigation reservoirs ahead of the 2027 growing season.

The Environment Agency confirmed that restrictions on abstraction licences had fallen from 431 the previous week following improvements in river flows.

However, its latest drought report, published on 27 November, reveals that low river levels continue to prevent some growers, particularly in eastern England, from replenishing their water supplies.

The agency stated: "Some farmers are still unable to refill irrigation reservoirs where river flows remain low, particularly across eastern parts of England."

The restrictions come at a critical time for agriculture, with many irrigation reservoirs already at historic lows when the winter refill season began on 1 November.

The latest figures also highlight the difficulties farmers face in securing more flexible access to water.

Of 44 requests from the agricultural sector for flexible abstraction arrangements, just 13 have been approved, while 30 have either been rejected or withdrawn.

The report does not specify the status of the remaining request.

Rainfall has varied considerably across England, with eastern areas receiving just 11mm during the reporting period, compared with 49mm in the southwest.

River flows also declined at more than three-quarters of monitored sites, underlining the continuing pressure on water resources despite recent improvements.

A separate Environment Agency assessment, published on 2 November, warned that even average winter rainfall may not be enough to fully replenish irrigation reservoirs in some areas before spring.

East Anglia, the West Midlands, Devon and Cornwall were identified as particularly vulnerable, with growers potentially entering the 2027 growing season with reduced water storage.

The assessment also highlighted the risk of further irrigation restrictions if winter rainfall falls below normal levels and river flows fail to recover sufficiently.

Against this backdrop, applications for the third round of the government's Water Management Grant are due to open on Monday 30 November.

The scheme offers grants of up to £300,000 per business towards eligible projects, including irrigation reservoirs, above-ground water storage tanks and underground water distribution systems.

However, funding is competitive and covers no more than 40% of eligible invoiced costs, with applicants required to finance at least 60% through private sources.

Government guidance confirms that "The grant is paid in arrears."

Applicants must also wait until they have accepted a grant funding agreement before beginning funded work, meaning the scheme is unlikely to provide immediate relief for growers facing existing water shortages.

The first application stage closes on 23 February 2027, with successful applicants invited to submit further information and supporting evidence.

Although the funding could help farmers strengthen their long-term water resilience, the immediate priority remains restoring water supplies before irrigation demand increases.

With winter rainfall crucial to reservoir recovery, the coming months will determine whether affected growers can rebuild sufficient water reserves to meet the demands of the 2027 growing season.