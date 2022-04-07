Pig prices increase for sixth consecutive week

Pig prices have increased for the sixth consecutive week, with prices now above the 5-year average for this time of year.

The EU-spec SPP rose 3.56p per kg in the week ending 2 April, to 150.55p per kg.

The price is now above the 5-year average for this time of year by 2p, according to analysis by the AHDB.

It is the sixth week to see an increase, and comes as processors have also increased their weekly price contributions.

Estimated slaughter also rose in the week ending 2 April up 6,000 head to 198,000 head.

The average carcase weight remained unchanged at 93.75kg.

The AHDB analysis said: "This is over 2kg down from the end of January where we saw our heaviest pigs reported.

"This indicates we are gradually processing the backlog of pigs, although average weights are currently over 5kg heavier than this time last year.

The EU spec APP for the week ending 26 March was 153.79p, up over 7p from the week before, widening the gap between the two price series to 6.8p.

The 7kg weaner prices for the week ending 2 April were £34.07/head, an increase of £1.22 from the last recorded price in early March.