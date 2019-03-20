'Worst thing we have ever seen': 17 sheep killed after suspected dog attack

WARNING - THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGESSeventeen sheep have been killed in a suspected dog attack in Anglesey with the farmer calling the gory aftermath 'like a scene in a horror movie'.Robert and Marie Jones, who live in Anglesey, North Wales, came back to their farm after a rugby match on Saturday 16 March, ready to start feeding.But the couple stumbled across what they describe as the 'worst thing they have ever seen'.Their farm and a neighbouring farm lost a total of 10 lambs and 7 ewes due to a suspected out-of-control dog attack.Mr Jones, on a Facebook post which has been shared over 20,000 times, said that he is 'devastated and heartbroken'.
The incident is thought to have happened between 2:45pm and 5pm on Saturday 16 March.He said: “We now ask that all of our friends share this post, and for their friends to share also, to help us get the message out there of the importance of being a responsible dog owner.“Dogs need to be kept on a lead when out, and if out in a garden or backyard that their environment is secure so they can not escape, as this is so essential when living in or near to a rural community.”Mr Jones added: “If anyone knows or hears anything regarding this attack, then please send me a private message.”
The incident follows another livestock worrying incident in Wales earlier this month, in which an out-of-control dog killed 18 ewes and lambs.In late February, a Lancashire farmer who said she is 'fed up' of livestock worrying warned that any dogs off their leads in her fields will be shot.It comes as a new survey has revealed that almost a quarter of dog owners have reported that their pet has chased animals, including livestock.