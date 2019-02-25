John Lewis and agri-tech startup to progress 'mini-farm' concept

John Lewis and a British agri-tech company are teaming up in their quest to create 'mini-farms' within retail stores.Agri-tech startup LettUs Grow is embracing the use of retail space in their pursuit of a more sustainable approach to farming.The partnership between the two companies could transform how consumers shop in the future by pioneering technology to create the sustainable mini-farms.By situating mini-farms within stores, retailers could slash food miles, minimise food and plastic waste, as well as helping to connect customers with growing.Their technology is set to re-imagine the world of farming and shopping. Both companies aim to open up a dialogue with the public about how new technologies can be used to make big changes in what they call a 'broken' food system.LettUs Grow was founded in 2015. Since then, the company has become a rising star in the world of green-tech, winning awards for their application of innovative technology to create a more sustainable food system.
They have developed new aeroponic technologies to revolutionise indoor farms. Instead of using soil or water, plant roots are suspended in a nutrient-dense mist.These farms don’t use pesticides or herbicides, and by situating mini-farms in retail stores, they can reduce the environmental impact of delivering food from farm-to-fork.In January 2019, the company secured £1 million to scale operations and drive forward product development.
