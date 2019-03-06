Out-of-control dog kills 18 sheep in Wales

An out-of-control dog has killed eighteen ewes and lambs with a number of others injured, police have confirmed.The photos show the distressing outcome of a dog attack on sheep which occurred around 1.45pm on Monday, March 4 in the Abercych area, Pembrokeshire.The offending dogs in the incident were identified and the owner located.A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We received a report of the incident at around 1.45pm on Monday, March 4.“The matter was resolved between the two parties with no further police action required.”Dog attack incidents can cause huge distress to livestock owners, not only financially, but emotionally.
This year has already witnessed numerous cases with sentences successfully handed out.
The owner of a black Labrador that savaged a sheep in Sussex in February made herself known to police and compensated the farmer.John Coughlan, 55, from Hertfordshire, was given a 12 month community order and ordered to pay out nearly £1,000 in February after his dog killed at least 13 sheep.Steve Young, 43, from West Yorkshire, was ordered to pay more than £800 in compensation after his puppy attacked a flock of sheep, killing four lambs.The total cost of livestock worrying to the agricultural industry exceeded £1.2m in 2018.On a Facebook post, RuralWatch Preseli South Ceredigion said: “We continue to urge all dog owners to keep dogs under close control especially when around livestock. Livestock attacks like this one, can be prevented. Your dog is your responsibility.”