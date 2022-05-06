Devon crowned UK's top agritourism desination

Devon's huge farm stay offering and its variety of country shows has led the county to be crowned the UK's top agritourism destination.

With trends like the ‘cottagecore’ movement and a refreshed desire for open spaces and healthy living post Covid, the global agritourism market is expected to grow by 13% over the next six years.

In the UK, the office of national statistics already suggests around one in 10 rural firms are tourist related and 15% of total rural employment is in the tourism sector.

Considering the number of farm stays, farm shops, country shows and events and hiking trails, sustainable-living experts Bower Collective has mapped this trend.

By evaluating the volume of agritourism facilities county by county, the study ranks which areas offer tourists the most attractive and authentic ‘rural experience’.

Considering all factors, Devon has been named the UK’s top ‘agritourism’ destination, ahead of North Yorkshire and Cumbria.

Devon ranked in the top 10 for all factors in the study. The county has more listed farm stays than any other UK area, with 187 listed options offering tourists the chance to taste life on a working farm.

The South West county is also placed second for the number of farm shops and third for the variety of country shows and events.

North Yorkshire claimed second overall place, with the UK’s richest selection of country shows and events, with more than 33 listed in the annual calendar.

Completing the top three is neighbouring county Cumbria, which came top for the number of hiking trails – the only place in the UK with over a 1,000 walks listed.

Nationally, the best spot for a rural getaway in Wales is Powys, in Scotland is the Highlands, and in Northern Ireland County Down comes out top.

The study also reveals the winners for each factor. For those looking to roll their sleeves up and dig into rural life, Devon, Cornwall and Powys in Wales offer holidaymakers the most working farm stays respectively.

Meanwhile, North Yorkshire, Cumbria and – more surprisingly – London have the most country shows, events and agricultural fairs in the UK.

Due to its transport links to the surrounding rural areas, London is also the UK’s hub for farm shops, and in next place is Devon and North Yorkshire.

Lastly, to reconnect with nature and soak in the beauty of the British countryside, the study compared the number of listed hiking trails in each county.

Cumbria, Derbyshire and Hampshire offer ramblers the best choice of options, with 1432, 804, 801 walks listed respectively.

To supplement the study, Bower Collective also considered the changing search trends around agritourism.

Searches for farm holidays in London are 378% higher than the UK average, and the highest in the UK overall, followed by Hampshire and the West Midlands.

However, in regards to year on year change, searches for farm holidays in Northamptonshire have boomed by 300% since 2021, and by 200% in Worcestershire and Lancashire in the same period.

However, the UK seems more interested in the aesthetics of a rural getaway, than getting their hands dirty.

Google searches for ‘cottagecore’ are 25 times higher than for farm holidays, and the topic is trendiest in London, the West Midlands and Greater Manchester.