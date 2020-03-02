Image of new born lamb killed by loose dog goes viral

The new born lamb had spent just 20 minutes in the field before it was attacked by an out-of-control dog (Photo: Russel Scudamore)

A farmer's social media post has gone viral after he shared an image showing the aftermath of a dog attack on a new born lamb.

Gloucestershire farmer Russell Scudamore posted a photo of the two-day-old lamb after it died following a livestock worrying incident.

The post has been shared more than 5,000 times and has gained thousands of comments from the public expressing sympathy.

"This lamb had spent 20 minutes in a field before being chased and killed by a dog," Mr Scudamore, who farms near Winchcombe, said.







He added that other young lambs had been left 'shaken and mis-mothered' following the incident.

"This will not be tolerated," the farmer said, "Any dog caught chasing sheep will be shot on sight by us.

"The lucky owner of this dog had it back on the lead before we had the chance".

Mr Scudamore now hopes that by sharing the viral image more people will be educated about the crime.

Livestock worrying cost farmers £1.2m last year as irresponsible owners continue to allow dogs to roam free in the countryside, figures released last month show.

Despite sharp falls in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, rises in England contribute to the continued high cost of attacks.

The statistics, released by rural insurer NFU Mutual, show that a 15% rise in the cost of attacks in England led to the overall figure of £1.2m.