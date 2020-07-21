Welsh farmer to raffle farm-made leather chair for charity

All of Hayley Hanson's items are made using by-products from her farm

A Welsh farmer who has diversified into handbags and leather goods production will be raffling a luxury leather chair to raise funds for farming families.

Hayley Hanson, a fifth-generation farmer from Llandefalle, Breconshire, is raffling off a Simmental Cow Hide & Velvet Chair to raise money for charity R.A.B.I.

Her company was established in 2011, using leather as a by production of beef production or fallen stock.

Crafted in Hayley’s workshop on her farm, it is the only luxury brand that uses Welsh leather.







She said she was initially going to do a fashion show and talk for R.A.B.I, but that was cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.

"The charity is close to my heart and wanted to do something to help in place of the event I was originally going to do,” she said.

“My business is a farm diversification. I am a cattle farmer from a long line of farmers; my parents and my three children all live on the same farm.

"We make Welsh leather and hide, as well as our own brand of handbags and leather goods."

Raffle tickets will go on sale on August 1 on Hayley’s website at the price of £5.

R.A.B.I – the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution – is farming’s oldest and largest charity. It offers support to farming people of all ages, including farmers, farmworkers and dependants.