Fly-tipping an 'insurance risk' for farmers despite crack down

Fly tipping is still a significant insurance risk for farmers despite new government proposals to tackle it, financial experts have warned.

Farmers are hoping that the tougher proposals to tackle a rise in fly tipping will help resolve a problem that has dogged the countryside for decades.

More robust checks on those who are registered to handle and dispose of waste are planned, plus the introduction of a mandatory digital tracking system.

But insurance experts have warned that waste crime remained a 'significant risk' for farmers, rural businesses and landowners.

It comes after Defra reported that there were 1.13m fly-tipping incidents in England in 2020-21, a rise of 16% on the previous 12 months.

The cost is estimated to be up to £1bn a year, including lost taxes – and part of that has been absorbed by farmers who are left to pay for the clear-up costs when rubbish is dumped on their land.

Tim Slinger, associate director at A Plan Rural Insurance, believes farmers should ensure they are fully insured against fly tipping, and understand when they are liable for clear-up costs and when they are not.

“Farmers are advised to check they are responsible for clearing up fly tipping incidents before making an insurance claim. Whether or not they are depends on where the incident occurred.

“Local councils are responsible for investigating, clearing and taking appropriate enforcement action for small-scale fly-tipping on public land, including roads where waste materials may obstruct farm entrances. In these circumstances farmers should contact their local authority.

“The Environment Agency is responsible for more significant fly tipping incidents, for instance, more than a lorry load, as well as hazardous waste.

He explained that farmers were only personally responsible for clearing fly-tipped materials if the incident occurred on their own private land.

"So, if they have the appropriate cover in place, that’s when to make an insurance claim," Mr Slinger added.

Despite an increase in fly tipping crimes, Defra recently reported an unprecedented drop in the number of penalties issued, with council enforcement actions down 4% in 2020/21 (456,000) compared with 2019/20 (474,000).

There were 57,600 fixed penalty notices handed out in 2020/21, a decrease of 24% from 75,400 in 2019/20, and fines issued decreased from 2,672 to 1,313 (a reduction of 51%) in the same period.

The figures have drawn outrage from farmers, who are often left to pay sizeable bills for clearing waste from their own land, as well as dealing with operational disruption.

Fly tipping insurance cover is available, but some farm policies provide only minimal cover - as little as a few thousand pounds - meaning farmers should check their policies.

Mr Slinger said farmers should look to take out a more comprehensive insurance policy that offered a higher sum insured for fly tipping.

He explained there were some that provided £25,000 worth of protection as standard, which covered clearing up costs resulting from a waste dumping incident out of their control.