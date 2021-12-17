Effective control of foxes 'vital' to Scottish farms, group says

Protecting livestock from predation should be a key concern when making changes to legislation around fox control, Scottish landowners have said.

Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) made the comments as part of its response to a recent consultation on the use of dogs to control foxes and other wild mammals.

The Scottish government had asked Lord Bonomy to undertake a review to ascertain whether the Protection of Wild Mammals (Scotland) Act 2002 provided a sufficient level of protection for wild mammals, while at the same time allowing effective and humane control of mammals, such as foxes, where necessary.

His recommendations, which went out to consultation, suggested a new general limit of no more than two dogs to be used to flush foxes or other wild mammals from cover.

He also recommended a licensing scheme permitting more than two dogs to flush foxes or other wild mammals from cover in certain limited circumstances.

Responding to the consultation, which closed for feedback on 15 December, Scottish Land & Estates said it believed the proposals listed in it were 'unnecessary'.

A spokesperson said: “Organisations whose members are responsible for humanely managing the Scottish fox population to protect livestock are united in calling for no limit on the number of dogs that can be used when searching for foxes in accordance with the law.

“The experience of limiting to two the number of dogs that can be used in England and Wales since 2002, especially in forestry and rough terrain, is that it is ineffective.

"This was clearly confirmed in the report of the Scottish government’s own expert, the Right Honourable Lord Bonomy," the spokesperson said.

“We would urge government not to go down this route as it will render fox management almost impossible in many parts of Scotland, with massive impact on lambs, poultry and all ground nesting birds, and with no welfare benefit to the fox.”

The Scottish government said it will analyse the consultation's responses to inform decisions on reforming the Protection of Wild Mammals (Scotland) Act 2002.