Farmers encouraged to look at poultry diversification

In the post-Brexit era farmers are finding themselves in challenging times financially, but the poultry sector could offer them better security with a potentially quicker return on investment.

Many farmers are seizing the opportunity to diversify their farms, providing increased income security going forward.

It reduces risk by giving farmers multiple sources of income, increasing profits without the need for government subsidies.

According to Vencomatic UK, a firm which is leading the way for new poultry farms, poultry farming is low-labour and space efficient.

The land used as ranges for free range chickens can serve a double purpose for tree planting or solar arrays.

With rising feed cost in mind, the feed conversion ratio of broiler chickens is five times better than that of beef cattle.

Poultry producers also spend less on feed, making their farms more sustainable and more profitable.

Vencomatic UK’s unique lipped feed troughs go a step further, reducing waste from selective feeding.

The poultry sector also offers farmers security with a potentially quicker return on their investment.

A laying hen produces an egg every 27 hours, while a new broiler flock turn around averaging between eight and 12 weeks.

Continuous production provides farmers with a steady income to supplement the growth of their farm.

Vencomatic UK is leading the way for new poultry farms, with its cage-free systems, innovative housing and Prinzen egg-handling solutions.

Its systems are long-lasting, with some nests running smoothly after 30 years.

A spokesperson for Vencomatic UK said: "We know that a new venture can be daunting.

"Our team of UK-based specialists will support you at every step to give you the best start to your diversification journey."