Locals flock to free range egg vending machine

An egg vending machine has proved the perfect addition to Chris Hull’s family farm, bringing customers closer to how their food is produced and improving margins.

Affectionately known as ‘Vendy’, the novel idea is already proving a popular local attraction and provides a valuable diversification to the 300-acre mixed farm.

Situated in the village of Occold, near Eye, the Hull family came out of dairy production and entered the free range laying sector nearly 10 years ago.

Since 2008, their Suffolk-based enterprise, Church Farm Eggs, has grown from 3,000 to 17,000 hens.







The birds are kept over one static and three mobile sheds, with eggs going to local packer Havensfield Hens.

Chris said: “We’re a mixed farm with three farming families to support. We’re looking to maximise profits and diversify where we can.

“Alongside free range eggs, we farm arable, grow parsley, contract spray camomile, rent out storage and also have a small property portfolio.

“East Anglia has a high population density of free range hens and other poultry which has created a more challenging climate with regards to disease control and prevention.

“We’ve had various strains of infectious bronchitis (IB) within close proximity to the farm – notably IBQX.”

In response to wider environmental challenges, Chris and the family tried a variety of breeds and currently keep Bovans.

His last flock was depopulated at 75 weeks – the hens were still producing at 87% and gave them over 300 eggs per bird.

“This was really pleasing considering the IB challenge they had at an early age,” Chris explained.

“Overall, free range eggs have worked out well for us and since we began we’ve always had an honesty box at the farm. It does pretty well and selling direct to the public gives us mark-up of about 100%.

“The latest shed we put up was situated away from the farmstead - on a B-road - so it had a lot more passing trade, but no houses around it so it lacked security and would be quite vulnerable to theft.

“I’d heard about egg vending machines, and had seen one up in Norfolk but couldn’t really justify the cost.”

Chris then heard about a local dairy farmer who gained a LEADER grant to help fund a milk vending machine.

He said: “I looked into it and it turned out LEADER would consider backing us too. We applied and got a 40% grant which made it a lot more viable.

“The whole cost came to about £15,000 and we put the egg vending machine up in February this year.”

“Sales have been going even better than we expected. We got about as many customers from day one as we thought we would be getting in about six months,” he explained.

“It isn’t much extra work for us either. We’d be down there at least three times a day checking the birds anyway – now we just pack some more eggs into boxes or cardboard trays and check the machine while we’re down there.

“It’s easy to stock and our customers find it easy to use. Each compartment is numbered and has a selection of produce which can be seen through a window.

“Customers enter the number they want into the system, pay the correct amount, the door is then released and they can take their produce.”

Chris uses a variety of channels to promote Church Farm Eggs including sending press releases to local papers, and speaking on local radio about farming and poultry.

But he attributes a large part of ‘Vendy’s’ success to social media.

“Social media is a great way to get the message out there. It allows people to see how the chickens are kept, and that we look after them well. Transparency is important and our customers really value this relationship,” he said.

“I regularly post videos of the hens, or facts about farming on our Facebook page, and they seem to go down really well.

“It’s all about education. We had a big push encouraging consumers to consider egg sizes.

“Now over 50% of the eggs we sell through the vending machine are mixed weight boxes, or bakers’ trays of seconds. This really helps our margins.”

Chris also credits success to the shed’s cashless payment system, and while the vending machine still accepts coins, over 75% of transactions are taken by card.

He said: “Card machines were a big thing we debated, but it’s worked really well. It’s convenient for our customers who don’t always have cash on them, and also means we handle very little cash - which is more secure.”

The importance of combining convenience with local sourcing is paramount to both Chris and his customers, and alongside eggs the vending machines are stocked with an assortment of local produce including honey, potatoes and jam.

He sees further diversification within this route as a viable opportunity for the farm, considering a variety of future vending-related diversification including meat, milk and coffee.