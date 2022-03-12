Ukraine war: UK needs to produce more food, farm manager says

The UK needs to reduce its reliance on Eastern Europe for cereal crops, just as it is for oil and gas, according to the manager of Bradford Estates in Shropshire.

Oliver Scott, who is responsible for 3,600 acres of farmland, said the industry had tough challenges ahead as the Ukraine war has created a 'perfect storm' of wheat shortages and diesel and fertiliser price surges.

Mr Scott said the conflict starkly illustrated the fragility of the UK’s food security, with only 60% of the crops the country needs produced here.

Russia is the world’s biggest exporter of wheat, producing around 18% of international exports, while Ukraine normally produces about 12% of the world’s wheat.

“These are worrying times,” the estate manager said, “Russia and Ukraine are some of the biggest wheat producers in the world.

"That’s fine when everything's on an even keel and imports and exports are flowing freely, but when that grinds to a halt, we soon realise how much we rely on imports to make up the 40% gap in our food security.

"That has a big bearing going forward. Are we going to find ourselves not exporting as much because we need to keep it in this country?"

The industry is currently seeing high prices, with old crop wheat currently selling at £301 per tonne and new crop wheat at £250 per tonne.

In March last year when Bradford Estates did the budget for this year’s harvest, it was £165 a tonne. "The markets are still volatile," Mr Scott said.

"The price you get depends on when you are speaking to the traders. Just yesterday that price was fluctuating by £20 a tonne and that uncertainty doesn’t help.”

Mr Scott said the conflict between Russia and Ukraine had vastly driven up overheads for farmers across the UK.

"When I was working on our business plan last year, I expected diesel would be around £0.65 a litre," he noted.

"As the crisis started to unfold, I increased to £0.85 a litre, however, I have heard quotes today of £1.20 to £1.50 a litre.

"As we come into spring I’ll be using around 1,000 litres a day. I was speaking to one contractor who does a lot of livestock work and will be using 2,200 litres a day."

Farmers are also incurring additional costs in respect of fertiliser, which has increased from £275 per tonne to around £1,150 per tonne.

Farmers can offset the price rise by buying less fertiliser than usual this season for cereal crops, but this will potentially lead to lower production at a time when supplies from Ukraine are under threat. Ultimately, the consumer will pick up all of these additional costs.

“In the UK we have been driven by subsidies for years," Mr Scott added, "As the Basic Payment Scheme peters out, that gap is being plugged by agri-environmental schemes.

"I believe it is absolutely right that we should be farming in a more environmentally friendly way, but with our food security at 60% that is going to cause an issue if the crisis in Ukraine drags on for months or years.

“There is a parallel between cereal crops and gas and oil. There is a lot of talk about how we need to end our reliance on Russia for gas and oil and that is the same for cereal crops.

"We need to be able to produce more food in the UK and keep it here.”